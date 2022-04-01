Bill Skarsgård Will Star As Eric Draven In The Crow Reboot With Rupert Sanders Directing

The Hollywood machine has been trying its hardest to reboot "The Crow" for the better part of a decade now. Yes, this town loves IP, but you have to admit that the original comic and its 1994 adaptation have earned their place in pop culture at this point.

The trick is that so much of the 1994 film rested on the shoulders of its lead, Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed in an on-set accident. In the wake of that, a lot of the mystique around "The Crow" has been tied to that eerie coincidence that Lee died playing a character who was killed in the prime of his life.

But it would seem that after many failed attempts and truly terrible direct-to-video sequels, a full-on, big budgeted reboot of "The Crow" is finally happening. The Hollywood Reporter says that none other than Pennywise himself, Mr. Bill Skarsgård, is set to play Eric Draven in this reboot, which will be directed by Rupert Sanders ("Snow White and the Huntsman" and "Ghost in the Shell") and written by Oscar-nominated "King Richard" screenwriter Zach Baylin.

The film is supposedly set to shoot this summer in Prague and Munich with a budget in the $50 million range.