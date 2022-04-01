Daily Podcast: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Morbius, And Bruce Willis Retires

In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis' well-being. These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work.

Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved "Pulp Fiction" star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an "earwig," according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis.

He appeared in 22 movies over the last 4 years

Mike Burnes, director of Out Of Death, was tasked with compressing all of Willis' scenes — about 25 pages of dialogue — into one day of filming