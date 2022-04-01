Daily Podcast: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Morbius, And Bruce Willis Retires
On the April 1, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to talk about the latest film and TV news, including "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Morbius," and Bruce Willis.
Opening Banter: It's April Fools Day!
In the Water Cooler:
-
Ryan has seen "Morbius" and gives his spoiler-free reaction.
In The News:
- Ryan: Morbius On Track For A $40 Million Opening Weekend At The Box Office
-
Morbius Pulls in $5.7 Million at Box Office in Preview Screenings
-
- Peter (og Rafael): Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Two Episodes Will Premiere Later Than You Thought
-
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is no longer premiering on May 25. Instead, the show is set to premiere two days later on Friday, May 27.
-
Star Wars Celebration is Thursday May 26 to Sunday May 29.
-
Why the move?
-
-
Peter (og Jeremy): Pixar Maestro Andrew Stanton Wrote An Episode Of Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Peter (og Danielle): Bruce Willis Is Retiring From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis
-
uh · fay · zhee · uh
- LA Times Article
-
In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis' well-being. These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work.
-
Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved "Pulp Fiction" star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an "earwig," according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis.
-
He appeared in 22 movies over the last 4 years
-
Mike Burnes, director of Out Of Death, was tasked with compressing all of Willis' scenes — about 25 pages of dialogue — into one day of filming
-
Assistant-turned-handler Stephen J. Eads was now credited as producer for upwards of $200,000 a film
-
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.