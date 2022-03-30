Morbius On Track For A $40 Million Opening Weekend At The Box Office

It may have been delayed for literally years, but "Morbius" is, at long last, hitting theaters on Friday, serving as Sony's latest attempt to make the most of the "Spider-Man" assembly of characters it controls the rights to. The Marvel Comics adaptation looks to recapture the same magic that "Venom" did at the box office a few years back. While Jared Leto may not be able to reach the same heights as Tom Hardy, the early box office predictions are looking pretty good for this one.

As reported by Variety, "Morbius" is currently tracking for an opening weekend haul between $40 million and $50 million. That is on the somewhat lower end of what we're accustomed to seeing for superhero movies, but it's worth noting that tracking has become even less accurate in post-pandemic Hollywood. It is also very much worth pointing out that Sony is lowballing things right now, with the studio officially pointing towards a $33 million opening. They're trying to play things conservatively to avoid possibly getting any egg on their face if the numbers are disappointing come Monday morning.

One thing that could sway the numbers is critical opinion, though critics have yet to officially weigh on the matter (as of this writing). Though the few reactions we've seen on social media thus far have not been encouraging. Even so, "Venom" was thrashed by critics ahead of its release in 2018 and it ended up making $856 million globally. So that may not matter nearly as much here.