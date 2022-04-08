Metal Lords: Analesa Fisher On Metal, Fitting In, And Playing D&D With D.B. Weiss [Interview]

There is a scene at the party where [Kevin is] staring at her a little, and she just seems very upset by it. And wow, I think everyone's going to connect with that particular scene. Did you connect with that, too?

Oh yeah, that was one of my audition scenes, and it came way too easily for me. Just like, "You can't possibly be looking at me because you like me. There's no way. You're making fun of me. Leave me alone." I love that, especially with D.B. [Weiss] there, he really reinvented the idea of meet-cute in this movie. I think he did a really good job with that.

That's a perfect way to put it — a reinvented meet-cute. I love that. So, you got to work on a project with a showrunner from "Game of Thrones." How much interaction did you guys have?

A lot. A lot. A lot. D.B and I actually, I mean, I pinch myself every morning, but I am so unbelievably grateful for him because through this entire process, he's become a fantastic mentor on and off screen to me. I would not have three books written right now if it weren't for him. He is always answering my emails to give me notes. He would read chapters. We play Dungeons & Dragons together all the time. We bonded over the nerdiest things in the world. When we were in Portland, I went out to like a game store and I got him like metal dice and wrote "Metal Lords" all over it so that he could use those in the next game he plays.

Everyone thought that it was going to be so intimidating, I think, to work with D.B and Benioff. But the second that you're in a room with them, you realize that these are just two normal guys who are absolute nerds for things like Dungeons & Dragons and "Metal Lords," or just metal music and all things that are just fun in life. And I love hanging out with them.

I love that you've play D&D, because I also play D&D. So I have to ask: what class do you play?

My favorite character — we're in a campaign right now that has been running for about four years. And I am playing a Shifter Druid who has very low, common ability.

I do want to ask your thoughts about CODA winning Best Picture at the Oscars, because I know you're fluent in ASL.

I'm unbelievably astounded. This year alone, I think that there were some movies, even that didn't get as much attention as they should have. "Sound of Metal," for example, was another fantastic one that came through. I think it was last awards season, which had a ton of deaf actors in it.

Any time that community is being seen fully and aware for themselves, it makes me just absolutely beam with joy, because there's very little of it. I think that Hollywood still has a really long way to go, and I am hoping that "CODA" is a huge catalyst for that. What I would like to see is deaf protagonists, and making hearing-abled children, hearing-abled siblings, hearing-abled best friends, be the secondary characters. That's what I personally would really like to see. But I think we're heading in that right direction.