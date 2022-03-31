The Morning Watch: Fantastic Beasts Unlocks Dumbledore's Past, Spider-Man: No Way Home Honest Trailer & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Warner Bros. is begging us all to forget about J.K. Rowling's transphobia, Ezra Miller's recent arrest, and Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp by delivering this genuinely fascinating "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" featurette about the wizard's past with Grindelwald. Plus, our friends over at Screen Junkies have finally given "Spider-Man: No Way Home" the Honest Trailer treatment. And finally, '90s icon David Duchovny sits down to track his acting career from Denise on "Twin Peaks" all the way to his upcoming film, "The Bubble."