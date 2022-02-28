Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Trailer: The Wizarding World Is Back For More

The first "Fantastic Beasts" did a pretty decent job both critically and commercially of expanding the Wizarding World without any of the characters that helped to make it such a success. Unfortunately, "The Crimes of Grindelwald" left much to be desired (again both critically and commercially), which put a great deal of pressure on this movie to deliver, given that J.K. Rowling originally said she had a five-movie plan for the series. It most certainly doesn't help anything that Rowling has become a hugely controversial figure given her comments about trans people over the past few years. Can this entry bring the magic back? We'll know soon enough.

The cast here also includes Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner.

The movie is directed by David Yates, working from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. Yates, for his part, has been a gigantic part of this franchise having directed the last four "Harry Potter" movies and all three entries in this franchise thus far as well. David Heyman, Rowling, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis are on board as producers, with Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti, and Michael Sharp serving as executive producers.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is set to hit theaters on April 15, 2022.