Superhero Bits: Batman's 83rd Birthday, A New Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings Comic & More

While "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" turned the Marvel hero into a household name with Simu Liu taking on the lead role, the character has a pretty complicated history in the comics. Essentially, the old "Master of Kung Fu" comics dealt with troublesome Asian tropes and stereotypes, which is not at all what the character has become, particularly the version we now know in the MCU. As such, in an interesting move, it has been revealed via the Awesome Con website that Liu, who is appearing at the convention, will not be signing any "Master of Kung Fu" comics. Per the site:

Please Note: Simu Liu will not sign any Master of Kung Fu comics or other comics deemed offensive. All autographs from Simu will be signed in English only.

Sure, it's easy to understand why some fans might want Liu to sign these books, but it's also not hard to see why he might have an issue doing so. Liu wants to push positive representation for Asian people in pop culture, and him signing those books could be viewed as sending the wrong message.