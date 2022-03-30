Daily Podcast: Moon Knight Episode 1 Spoiler Discussion — The Goldfish Problem
On the March 30, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to have a spoiler-filled discussion of Moon Knight.
Opening Banter:
In The Spoiler Room: Moon Knight Episode 1 "The Goldfish Problem"
Brief reactions
- Breakdown
Danielle's Moon Knight's Depiction Of Dissociation Made Me Feel Seen
Moon Knight Has Few Direct MCU Ties – And That's Why It's So Refreshing
Moon Knight's Human Statue Character Has A Comic Book Origin
The Best Action Scene In Moon Knight Episode 1 Withholds The Mayhem
Speculation
Also mentioned:
-
Moon Knight Director Mohammed Diab Talks Unpredictable Action, Egyptian Representation & More [Interview]
Moon Knight Directors Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead Talk Cinematic Influences And Creative Cohesion [Interview]
Moon Knight Head Writer Explains What Went Wrong With The 2015 Fantastic Four Movie
Moon Knight Merges Superhero Storytelling With Horror Imagery To Thrilling Results
