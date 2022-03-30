Moon Knight Director Mohammed Diab Talks Unpredictable Action, Egyptian Representation & More [Interview]

What was it like meeting with Marvel Studios for the first time? Did you have pitches ready for them? Do they present you with projects that they want to make and gauge your interest? How did it work?

Mohamed Diab: I moved [to Los Angeles] three years ago, looking for a story that feels like an extension of my work, but I can share it with bigger audiences. My agents told me, "There's this script, check it out." I checked it out, and I loved it. And I said, "Yes, I want to approach that. I want to ask them if I can pitch for it." So I met with Grant Curtis, our executive producer and the person I owe for making me part of this project. I told him how much I liked it, and I gave him, initially, what my vision was. He told me, "Read all those comic books, come back with a pitch." And that's what I did.

In 12 days, me and Sarah — Sarah Goher is my wife and producer and co-writer — put together this massive 200-page pitch. And we looked at each other at the end, and we told ourselves, "We're going to get the job because we're not just covering everything. We are born to do this." You know? By the way, in three years, I almost didn't pitch for anything. It's very hard for me to connect to something. And guess what? After two years, our pitch is the show.

That's brilliant. Since you and your wife work as a duo in the way that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead do, were there ever any differences in the vision that you guys had that you had to work through?

Well, if you are doing six episodes, they have to have the same feel and the same taste, and you have to feel like a unit. So I was hired as the head director and executive producer to oversee that. I had my 200-page pitch when Justin and Aaron were hired to direct those two episodes. I handed them the pitch, and I told them, "This is exactly how I want to see it." And that's it.

The guys were super smart, super collaborative. We definitely talked a lot about how to develop the characters, all of us together. We had those meetings when we talked about developing everything with Ethan [Hawke], Oscar [Isaac], Sarah, and Grant, and the writers. I think that really made the show feel like one voice. I would love to work with those guys again. I consider them family.