Moon Knight Executive Producer Talks MCU Connections And Staying True To Comics [Interview]

I wanted to start off by finding out what your relationship was with Moon Knight before the opportunity came along to adapt the series.

As a fanboy and as a Marvel employee, I knew the character. I didn't know it to the depth that I know it now, but once this series opportunity came up, I started to read the years and years — and let's be honest, decades — of comics that Moon Knight has appeared in. Man, I couldn't put them down. One of the keywords on the page that we were able to bring to the screen is "unpredictable." I think each one of those pages is unpredictable about what's on the next page, and I think each minute of our series is just as unpredictable. There are lot of aspects that are reflected from the page to the screen, but that's one of the aspects that I'm the most proud of, being able to tell this story with Oscar and Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] and [directors] Mohamed Diab and [Justin] Benson & [Aaron] Moorhead. We kept the unpredictability that has made this character so popular for decades. It is what people are going to see on Disney+ March 30th, and I think it's one of the things that they're going to be invigorated by. It's unpredictable. You don't know what's going to happen.

Yeah, absolutely. What were some of the cinematic influences on this series? I felt like I got a vibe of "The Mummy" and some of "The Bourne Identity," along with some of that mysticism of "Doctor Strange." But I was curious if there were any other ones that you had in mind while you were shooting.

Hey, you know "Bourne" is a great call out, so is "Indiana Jones," and so is "John Wick." Our character is brutal at times and he kicks a little ass every now and then, so there was that touch point. "Memento," a little clue finding, trying to peel back the layers of what's really going on, was a big influence. I think those four that we just talked about and obviously Bourne, as you brought up, really, really good touch points from which to start the conversation.