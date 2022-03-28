Ultraman Season 2 Promo: Get To Know The New Character, Alien Wadoran Maya

It's spring in Japan and the cherry blossoms are blooming, as is Netflix's ever-growing anime slate, which is, of course, accessible to subscribers worldwide. Season 2 of "Ultraman," which puts an anime spin on the original tokusatsu (literally "special effects") hero, is bearing down on us in mid-April. In the meantime, Netflix has released a fresh promo introducing viewers to the new blue-skinned character Alien Wadoran Maya, who will make her debut in "Ultraman" season 2.

Ultraman is a character with a 56-year history, beginning on Japanese television in 1966. The quintessential giant hero — known for fighting giant monsters across cityscapes in his silver-and-red armor — Ultraman has developed into a multi-billion-dollar media franchise, which now includes this anime series. Netflix's "Ultraman" centers on Shinjiro, the son of the original Ultraman, who inherits the mantle from his father in order to defend Earth from an alien invasion. Ryohei Kimura provides the Japanese voice of Ultraman while "Hunger Games" star Josh Hutcherson serves as his voice in the English dub.

Shinjiro is not alone in defending Earth, as he's joined by several other Ultramen. In season 2 of "Ultraman," "six warriors band together," and there are also some new characters on hand, like Alien Wadoran Maya. Check out her character file below.