Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 Trailer: Head Back Into The Stand Alone Complex On Netflix
Season 2 of Netflix's "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" is headed your way this May, and now there's a trailer here to prove it. Based on the manga "The Ghost in the Shell" by Shirow Masamune, "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" follows the continuing adventures of Motoko Kusanagi, voiced by Atsuko Tanaka in Japanese and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn in the English dub.
Tanaka has been with the franchise since it first made the leap to the screen in 1995 with the influential anime film, "Ghost in the Shell." She reprised her role in the 2004 sequel, "Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence," and the TV series, "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex." The franchise also spawned a separate live-action American movie adaptation, starring Scarlett Johansson, in 2017.
"Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" is a follow-up to the TV series, which originally aired on the Cartoon Network in the U.S., with "SAC" being an acronym for "Stand Alone Complex." It premiered on Netflix in 2020 and features a heavier computer-animated bent than previous franchise entries.
Check out the season 2 trailer for "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045," below.
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2 trailer
The trailer informs us that "the AI made by the US is out of control" and has "infected countless people's cyberbrains." That seems like a metaphor for something, but at the moment, delivering commentary on that is impossible as my own brain is too scrambled from the trailer's audiovisual assault of tanks, guns, missiles, trucks, Tachikoma walkers, motorcycles, kicks, exploding planes, and talk of posthumans.
"Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki, with character design by Ilya Kuvshinov. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are handling the music this season, while Millennium Parade provides the opening and ending theme songs for each episode.
Here's the official synopsis for season 2 of "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" via Netflix:
Public Security Section 9 once again takes on a threat against humanity in the highly anticipated second season of "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045." Continuing from the mystery-laden ending of Season 1, the battle between Section 9 and the "posthumans" threatening humanity finally begins. The chaotic story unfolds at a breathless pace, posing the ultimate question: are the "posthumans" the potential of human evolution as shown throughout "Ghost in the Shell?"
Season 2 of "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" streams worldwide on Netflix, beginning May 23, 2022.