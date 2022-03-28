Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 Trailer: Head Back Into The Stand Alone Complex On Netflix

Season 2 of Netflix's "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" is headed your way this May, and now there's a trailer here to prove it. Based on the manga "The Ghost in the Shell" by Shirow Masamune, "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" follows the continuing adventures of Motoko Kusanagi, voiced by Atsuko Tanaka in Japanese and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn in the English dub.

Tanaka has been with the franchise since it first made the leap to the screen in 1995 with the influential anime film, "Ghost in the Shell." She reprised her role in the 2004 sequel, "Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence," and the TV series, "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex." The franchise also spawned a separate live-action American movie adaptation, starring Scarlett Johansson, in 2017.

"Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" is a follow-up to the TV series, which originally aired on the Cartoon Network in the U.S., with "SAC" being an acronym for "Stand Alone Complex." It premiered on Netflix in 2020 and features a heavier computer-animated bent than previous franchise entries.

Check out the season 2 trailer for "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045," below.