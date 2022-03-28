The Full Monty TV Series Is Coming From Disney With Original Cast Returning

What if I went out on a limb and proclaimed this news to be the absolute most unbelievable thing you'll ever read today? Wait, hold on just one second. I'm just receiving an update to my current location underneath this rock that certain other things, in fact, occurred over the last 24 hours that might jeopardize such a bold claim. In light of this new information, I'll simply have to relegate this to the second most unbelievable thing you'll read.

In 1997, an unassuming little British comedy film called "The Full Monty" burst onto the scene and became a smash hit at the worldwide box office. Directed by Peter Cattaneo from a script by Simon Beaufoy ("Slumdog Millionaire," "127 Hours," "Battle of the Sexes"), the film starred actors Robert Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Addy, and more in a story about a batch of jobless steelworkers resorting to amateur stripping and, well, going "the full monty." Now that the original Fox Searchlight property has made its way to the most IP-happy studio currently in the business in the almost decade and a half since its release (good Lord, that long? Time no longer has meaning), Disney is planning on turning the risqué sensation into a new streaming series ... on the famously family-conscious studio's fancy streaming service for those living overseas, at least. Interesting times, folks.

This rather unexpected news was announced by Searchlight and FX (via THR), with the reveal that filming has already commenced in the UK (specifically the cities of Sheffield and Manchester, the former of which the original movie is set in). The production will bring back many of the original cast members while also introducing a whole new generation of characters, made up of the children and grandchildren of the original cast of characters. Read on for all the details!