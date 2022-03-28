The 2022 Oscars Broadcast Cut A Key Part From The Best Makeup And Hairstyling Acceptance Speech

While we're all struggling to process what the 2022 Oscars looked like last night, it is important to note that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continues to wear a bit of egg on their face due to the way they handled several below-the-line awards that are crucial to the success of the films they support. This trickled into the pre-show awards briefly shown throughout the ceremony, where the "Eyes of Tammy Faye" hair and makeup team's speech was cut short — right when the winners were reminding the audience of the importance of below-the-line teams.

To a room of deafening applause, winner Linda Dowds said:

"There are tens of thousands of crafts people just like us, who are below the line, who come into work every day and work long and hard and who never get the opportunity to have this kind of recognition. I just hope that each and every day on set everyone takes a moment to just look around and look at all those people who work so hard."

This portion of the speech was omitted during the telecast. Dowds shared the win with her two department colleagues, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" star Jessica Chastain made sure she was present for the award. which was given during a separate, earlier ceremony just before the Oscars broadcast alongside several other awards while the red carpet arrivals happened. Chastain can be seen hugging the hair and makeup winners as they took the stage for their speech in several clips online.