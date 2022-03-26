Halo TV Series Sets Premiere Viewership Record For Paramount+

The series premiere of "Halo" has posted some big viewership numbers for Paramount+, setting a new record as the streamer's most-watched premiere globally in its first 24 hours of release. This information comes from Paramount (via Deadline), which did not provide exact numbers for the premiere except to say that it had bested the previous record held by "1883," the "Yellowstone" prequel starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

"1883" premiered in December 2021 and it also aired simultaneously on the Paramount Network. There alone, it drew almost 5 million viewers, becoming the biggest series debut on cable in six years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first two episodes of "Halo," adapted from the popular video game franchise, screened at the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival before the series premiered on Paramount+ on March 24, 2022. Official streaming numbers for the premiere won't be available until the Nielsen ratings roll in about a month from now, but in the meantime, it looks like Paramount+ has a much-needed hit on its hands. Even with its fleet of "Star Trek" shows and the buzz around "1883," the service hasn't been able to infiltrate the Nielsen Top 10 yet, unlike Prime Video's "Reacher," which just recently made the news for topping the streaming chart in February.

Paramount+ has sunk a lot of money into "Halo," reportedly spending over $10 million per episode on it. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which is due to begin filming this summer.