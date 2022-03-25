Hollywood Has A Mollusk Man, And He Tracked Down 1500 Snails For Deep Water

Every great, memorable icon of cinema needs a unique obsession. Gollum had the One Ring, Indiana Jones was driven by the need to recover priceless artifacts and place them in museums (though I suspect he got more pleasure out of punching Nazis than absconding with cultural relics, understandably), and Batman, predictably enough, is all about justice. So what about Vic Van Allen (played, amusingly enough, by previous Batman Ben Affleck), the protagonist of Hulu's recently released "Deep Water" with a certain kink for cuckolding? Well, he has his snails.

Even beyond the real-life drama of the erotic thriller — which famously brought stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas together for a brief period of time and captured the attention of locked-down movie fans suffering from a collective case of cabin fever at the beginning of the pandemic — the murderously jealous character's little sanctuary of snails ended up grabbing the lion's share of attention once the film finally made its way to Hulu earlier this month. /Film's Danielle Ryan even went out of their way to put together a bona fide snail explainer for all of us left slightly confused by the film's rather intense focus on the little critters.

That some of us would come away a little distracted by that is probably no surprise, given just how often those snails are featured throughout the movie, gently caressed by Affleck in loving (and weirdly intimate?) close-ups. Vic doesn't hesitate in bringing people over to his transformed garage/shed to gawk at the shelled gastropods, matter-of-factly accepting comments about how "weird" he is and all but overtly threatening one of his wife's suitors who blithely suggests the utterly unthinkable: actually eating those snails for dinner. But whether they're pets or fixations or just some really bizarre, symbolic extension of his own sexual fetishes, the practical nature of filming these snails meant that director Adrian Lyne had to hunt down some sort of snail wrangler who could find all the snails needed for the production.

Luckily for us all, a self-proclaimed Mollusk Man swooped in and came to the rescue, providing the whopping 1500 snails used to adapt the original Patricia Highsmith book into the gloriously entertaining (if extremely goofy) movie that it became. Trust me, I'm not just saying this — you're going to want to read on for all the details about how this came together.