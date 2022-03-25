Every Time Power Of The Dog Is Said At The Oscars, $10,000 Will Be Donated To Animal Charities

Alright, let's have a show of hands. How many of you watched Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" and actually noticed the dog(s) in the movie? No, despite the evocative title, the moody Western isn't literally about any one dog. But, with that said, eagle-eyed viewers could've spotted at least 2 of them — one which Kodi Smit-McPhee's Peter plays with for a brief scene, and the other hidden in the panoramic mountains range that flanks the film's Montana ranch. If you still couldn't see it when Benedict Cumberbatch's Phil Burbank and the rest of his ranchers gazed at it from afar, then don't feel too bad. You can count yourself among the apparently unlucky 30% of audiences who missed out on it, too!

The 12-time Oscar-nominated film (including Best Director, which puts Campion in rarefied territory) is, naturally, much deeper and thought-provoking than that. Revolving around the odious Phil and the oppressive family drama concerning Peter, George (Jesse Plemons), and his newlywed wife Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the story steadily unravels when Phil's toxic, self-loathing, and obviously repressed behavior infects every level of the Burbank household and threatens to tear Peter's once-happy family apart. One could also say (not that I'd ever make this claim, of course) it's a film about learning how to make rope, the futile struggles in trying to get Benedict Cumberbatch to take a bath, and learning to appreciate all those endearing Bronco Henry memes. And, on top of it all, the rather literal-minded effort to find the eponymous dog.

In any case, that latter canine-related aspect of the quietly moving film has resulted in at least one worthy cause benefiting in a big way from the film's somewhat surprisingly strong showing in the Academy Award nominations, ahead of this year's ceremony. Read on for all the details!