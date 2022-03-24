Stephen Sondheim To Be Honored At The Grammys By Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, And Leslie Odom Jr.

"West Side Story" composer and Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim is set to be memorialized at the 2022 Grammy Awards by "West Side Story" film star Rachel Zegler, "Hamilton" alum Leslie Odom Jr., upcoming "Wicked" film star Cynthia Erivo, and "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt, according to Variety.

The group of singers will perform in honor of the late artist as part of the broadcast's traditional "In Memoriam" segment rather than in a separate segment. However, there is no word on exactly what the performance will consist of — though it wouldn't be a surprise if the quartet sang a "West Side Story" piece.

Sondheim died in November 2021 at age 91 following a storied career in musical theatre, where he is considered prodigious for his many original musicals which have gone on to become classics. "West Side Story" is one of the most famous works of his catalog, and was originally made into a film by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise in 1961. The movie has become nearly as iconic as the original musical, featuring well-known performances by Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno.

Steven Spielberg took the directing helm for a remake of the musical film, which premiered in 2021. The movie is now nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, following wide critical acclaim. /Film's Chris Evangelista went as far as to call the movie "one of the best" of the year and "of the acclaimed filmmaker's career. Yes, really."