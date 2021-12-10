West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler Shares Tribute To Stephen Sondheim: 'This Movie Is For Stephen, By Steven'

It's near-impossible to measure the impact the late Stephen Sondheim had on the worlds of Broadway, cinema, and musical theater in his 91 years on Earth, although /Film's BJ Colangelo did as good as job as anyone could with her obituary for the songwriting icon. The timing of his passing is all the more bittersweet, coming just a couple of weeks before the latest big screen adaptation of his stage work, Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," arrived in theaters.

Rachel Zegler, who stars in Spielberg's movie musical as the lovestruck teenager María, has taken to Twitter to commemorate the film's theatrical release with a moving tribute to Sondheim (see below), tweeting, "This movie is for Stephen, by Steven." Along with posting a behind the scenes photo of Sondheim and Spielberg at work, Zegler wrote about the effect the former had on her own personal journey and creative pursuits:

"My life would be nothing without Stephen Sondheim's music. One of my first memories of musical theatre exposure was listening to Michael Cervis and Patti LuPone sing "A Little Priest" in the 2005 revival of 'Sweeney Todd.' And the rest, as they say, is history."