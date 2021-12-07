Tick, Tick... BOOM! Executive Music Producers On Bringing Broadway To The Big Screen [Interview]

I wanted to start by asking you about your own Jonathan Larson origin stories and your connection to his work before the project.

BIll Sherman: I definitely saw the original cast of "Rent." I grew up on Long Island, my parents took me to see "Rent." I was in the last row, literally the last row of the upper deck and I remember just totally being captivated. And then years later, after college, Lin and I shared an apartment and one of the CDs we had in our major CD collection was the off Broadway recording of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" And so Lin started playing it and then we started playing it a lot. And then one summer, or maybe it was a winter, I'm not sure, I got really into the CD and started to learn how to play some of the piano parts and just thought it was such a cool sounding thing. And I loved the songs and I also thought it was this weird parallel of the sad life that Lin and I were half leading when we were making musicals and things when we were kids. What about you, Lac?

Alex Lacamoire: I remember being in Boston, going to college around the time that "Rent" came out and I just remember the craze about this big hot show that was on Broadway. It was a rock musical and I'm a rocker myself so I was very excited to hear that Broadway was rocking. And I remember playing songs from the show, listening to the soundtrack and I just remember the craze about it. I was lucky enough to see the original "Tick, Tick... Boom!" off-Broadway. And I was lucky enough to be a substitute musician on "Rent" on Broadway, because I would play auditions for "Rent." I would play on the show, like be on stage and play keyboard. So Jonathan Larson's music has definitely been around my life and my sphere ever since his music got broadcast to the world.

It certainly feels like every theater kid has a big Jonathan Larson connection and story. So I'm curious, how were you thinking about walking the line between honoring the original music and then transforming it for the film?

Lacamoire: We kind of have this — with Lin, Bill and I — where we've worked with Lin-Manuel long enough to know that when we hear his music, we know what it's supposed to sound like. And I feel like with Jonathan Larson's music, we know what it's supposed to sound like. And that's probably because we grew up with the same kinds of influences that we believe he had. We also knew what "Rent" sounded like and what that world was. So it just became easy to be like, oh, this is how the songs are meant to feel.

Not only because we knew what the palette was, but also I feel like we just knew the origin of where the songs were probably inspired from, his writing style, the direction that he wanted to go in. It just felt very natural to us. So I think what we aim to do as producers or arrangers or orchestrators is just have the songs reach their fullest expression and for us, the path was always clear because the songs are so strong and we think the composition was so strong, but also just our familiarity with his music just helped us know which way to go.

Sherman: I think that's a great answer. I also think when you go to expand things for movies, it's always like you're trying to fill a different space and do a different thing. And so I don't know, I feel like we're always trying to give it more wits, or more ... more gravity. So if it was something that was supposed to be an orchestra, but never got to be, like "Sunday," for example. In off Broadway examples, it's just a piano and bass and drums and stuff like that. And for the movie, we got to use a full orchestra to give it more weight and more gravity.