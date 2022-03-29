Dual Trailer: It's Karen Gillan Vs. Karen Gillan

Director Riley Stearns is the kind of creative whose movies garner critical acclaim, serve as film festival darlings, and allow actors to play characters beyond what they're typically given by Hollywood. And yet he hasn't been able to make the jump to become a household name. It's still up for debate whether or not his third film, "Dual" will help bridge the gap, but with Karen Gillan ("Doctor Who," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"), Beulah Koale ("Hawaii Five-O," "Thank You For Your Service," "NCIS: Hawai'i"), Theo James ("Divergent," "Underworld: Blood Wars," "Archive"), and Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad," "BoJack Horseman," "Westworld") starring in this sci-fi black comedy, this one might be his ticket to the big time. Check out the film's official synopsis from RLJE Films below.

Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah (Karen Gillan) opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to decommission her clone fail, leading to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now, she has one year to train her mind and body for the fight of her life.

This may sound like a lost episode of "Black Mirror" but in the hands of someone like Riley Stearns, you can take solace knowing that even with a plot as existentially bleak as this one, "Dual" is sure to be a hell of a lot of dry, sardonic, fun.