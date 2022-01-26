Dual, Riley Stearns' Doppelganger Dark Comedy Starring Karen Gillan, Gets Acquired By RLJE Films

I love speculative science. I'm also very glad that I won't be around to see anything like this. Cloning your dog is one thing, and this is quite another. Clones are a horrifying prospect, despite the benefits they may bring. (Also despite my constant wishing for one when my workload overwhelms me.) The idea reminds me of the 2010 film "Never Let Me Go" with Keira Knightly, Carey Mulligan, and Andrew Garfield. Except, you know, with sword fights.

"Dual" is also produced by XYZ Films and Resolute Films and Entertainment. "'Dual' was a film we were targeting from the beginning of the Sundance Film Festival and it exceeded our expectations," said Mark Ward, RLJE Films' Chief Acquisitions Officer. "We are happy to be working with our partners at XYZ Films yet again and can't wait to release the film later this year."

"Shooting 'Dual' with XYZ during a global pandemic will forever be an experience I look back on with a tremendous amount of pride," said Stearns. "I'm beyond thrilled to enter the next stage of this journey with the team at RLJE Films and I can't wait for audiences to see a film which we all deeply care for."

XYZ films is known for "The Raid" franchise, which is one of the best in the martial arts film genre, and "Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage. Coming in 2022," XYZ has "Piggy," based on award winning short from Carlota Pereda, and "Something In the Dirt" from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.