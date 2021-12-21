Swan Song Writer/Director Benjamin Cleary Talks About Crafting The Movie's Emotional Ending [Interview]

I was just emotionally wrecked by the end of this movie, especially the scene where Cameron and his son are drinking at the table, and then that final scene with Cameron watching Jack's video. Those seem like the two emotional gut punch moments of the film. I'm wondering if you can tell me about conceiving those scenes and then making sure that they delivered the maximum impact for audiences.

Well, what you do with scenes like that is you hope to create an environment on set where it's a place of trust and of comfort for your actors to do their best work. When it comes to a scene like the goodbye with Cory, with his son, from a technical point of view, the last thing you want to do is be trying to do big camera moves or anything like that. So you think about that first and foremost. It should be shot simply and just get out of the way so that the actors can do their work. And then really, you write the scene and you hope that you've put as much truth into it that you can so that your actors will connect with it.

Then really, it's all about the performances. I think Dax Rey, the wonderful Dax Rey who played Cameron's son in it, and Mahershala and how they navigated that scene was just phenomenal. I was just weeping. I was looking right at the whole room full of people weeping as we shot it. I still just lose myself, I lose it when I watched that scene now, even I've seen it a hundred times.

Likewise for the end: You've got a master like Mahershala Ali, you give him what he needs, which is space. For that end scene, we played the footage for him. I waited until we were actually rolling for him to see it for the first time, so he could have that first experience of it. And really then it's just down to watching a master actor be in that moment, be present. Yeah, I love that those scenes affected you and the feedback we're getting from people is really beautiful, because I think what he did and the rest of our cast did is pretty stunning. So thank you.

"Swan Song" is streaming now on Apple TV+.