Superhero Bits: Sony Weighs In On Amazing Spider-Man 3, The Suicide Squad Game Gets Delayed Again & More
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin comes to an end in April
IDW has finally set a release date for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin" #5, the final issue in the acclaimed series from franchise creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The issue is set to hit shelves on April 27, 2022, bringing the saga to a close. Eastman, in a statement, said the following.
"Thirty-five years in the making, The Last Ronin is everything I dreamed it could be and more. For the creative team, I feel the epic task of bringing this story to life has truly been our Mount Everest, and with the summit in sight, we sincerely wish to thank all the friends and fans who brought the love and support needed so we could bring this adventure all the way home. From my original partner on this journey, the brilliant Peter Laird, to the unparalleled skills of Tom Waltz, the incredibly gifted Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Luis Antonio Delgado, as well as the rock-solid IDW backbone and Nickelodeon commitment to make sure we had the time to get it right, we've given it our best shot, and I could not be prouder of everyone involved."
Be on the lookout for the book next month.
Former Supernatural star Misha Collins is our new Two-Face
Misha Collins is no stranger to The CW, having starred on the long-running "Supernatural" for years. Now, he's making the jump to the Arrowverse. The actor has confirmed that he will be playing Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the upcoming "Gotham Knights" TV series. The show will center on various members of the Bat-family after Bruce Wayne dies, and it seems that Two-Face is going to be one of the first adversaries they have to contend with. This should help give the show a boost, as it gives a very recognizable villain some time in the spotlight. We'll have to see what Collins can bring to the role come time for the show's debut.
The Moon Knight one week countdown begins
In one week, see Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight 🌙, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QwR31gU2K5— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 23, 2022
The MCU returns in just one week with a major new project in the form of "Moon Knight," the latest live-action Marvel series making its way to Disney+. This time, Oscar Isaac is bringing the titular hero to life for the first time, and the excitement is palpable. The above tweet indicates that Marvel has kicked off the one-week countdown, with the show set to debut on March 30. Expect to see a whole lot more marketing in the days to come as Disney looks to get the word out. For those who are already aware, just know that the wait is almost over.
The Flash and Superman & Lois get early renewals from The CW
Good news for fans of the Arrowverse as both "The Flash" and "Superman & Lois" have been renewed early by The CW. This means "The Flash" will be heading into its ninth season, officially making it the longest-running Arrowverse show, with "Superman & Lois" en route to its third season. All of this while the network is exploring a sale, which could mean big things for the future of the Arrowverse should that sale actually come to pass. In the meantime, The CW seems very uninterested in moving away from the DC universe.
Morbius travel vlog from Berlin with Jared Leto
After years of waiting, "Morbius" is hitting theaters next weekend and that means the movie's star Jared Leto is on a press tour around the world. The above video was shared by Sony Pictures and showcases the actor's time in Berlin to promote his Marvel Comics adaptation. Admittedly, watching Leto join in on a drum circle and do weird dark whispers in a car is not the most exciting thing in the world, but this serves as further proof that the movie is actually coming out. Plan accordingly.
Sony has seen your calls for The Amazing Spider-Man 3
The Amazing Peter #3!— Sony (@Sony) March 22, 2022
(Note: Yes, we’ve seen the hashtag. No, we don’t decide which movies get made. We’re just the social team 🙂)#SpiderManNoWayHome is now on Digital, and coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12: https://t.co/unUkX9ceZc pic.twitter.com/TCsyk7swLC
Recently, Sony had a bit of fun with the marketing for "No Way Home" by releasing a trailer for "The Amazing Peter #3." This was, of course, having a bit of fun with the fact that many fans want to see Andrew Garfield return for a third "Amazing Spider-Man" movie following his turn in the Marvel blockbuster. Now, in the above tweet, the Sony Pictures social media team has acknowledged those calls from fans on social media. Sure, it's just the social media team, but it is a heck of a thing to even have that acknowledged so publicly. For what it's worth, Garfield is open to coming back so this could, in theory, actually happen.
Spider-Man: No Way Home watch party is happening on Friday
With "Spider-Man: No Way Home" now available on digital and VOD, Sony Pictures is celebrating by throwing an online watch party this Friday. So for those who are looking for an excuse to watch one of the biggest superhero movies of all time again, this might be the time to do it. There is no telling who might drop by for the fun, and one expects that Sony may well rope in some of the stars to join in on the fun.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pushed all the way to 2023
We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak— Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022
Lastly, we have some not-so-great news to report. Sefton Hill, the head of Rocksteady Games, has confirmed that the long-awaited "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" video game has been delayed yet again, this time all the way to 2023. The game was initially revealed during DC FanDomein 2020 and has been pushed back several times since the reveal. And now it's been pushed out of 2022 entirely. At least Warner Bros. and Rocksteady are willing to take the time needed to get it right, but it's no less disappointing for those who have been looking forward to taking on Superman and The Flash as King Shark. A firm release date for the game has not been announced but we'll be sure to keep you posted.