Superhero Bits: Sony Weighs In On Amazing Spider-Man 3, The Suicide Squad Game Gets Delayed Again & More

IDW has finally set a release date for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin" #5, the final issue in the acclaimed series from franchise creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The issue is set to hit shelves on April 27, 2022, bringing the saga to a close. Eastman, in a statement, said the following.

"Thirty-five years in the making, The Last Ronin is everything I dreamed it could be and more. For the creative team, I feel the epic task of bringing this story to life has truly been our Mount Everest, and with the summit in sight, we sincerely wish to thank all the friends and fans who brought the love and support needed so we could bring this adventure all the way home. From my original partner on this journey, the brilliant Peter Laird, to the unparalleled skills of Tom Waltz, the incredibly gifted Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Luis Antonio Delgado, as well as the rock-solid IDW backbone and Nickelodeon commitment to make sure we had the time to get it right, we've given it our best shot, and I could not be prouder of everyone involved."

Be on the lookout for the book next month.