Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange 2 To Conjure Avatar 2 Trailer, Bella Thorne Wants To Play Lady Deadpool & More

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" movie has been discussed for more than a decade, but will finally be arriving in theaters later this year. It takes place in the fictional nation of Kahndaq that is no doubt inspired by Egypt. That, however, is something that Mohamad Diab, a director of Marvel's "Moon Knight" series, has some beef with. Speaking with Filfan (via Comic Book Resources), Diab explained that he worked very hard to put Egyptian representation into their show, whereas "Black Adam" went another way with it.

"I was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional Middle Eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians, when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt. Representation opportunities shouldn't be wasted. But it's not a full mistake since it's based on an iteration of the comics that doesn't mention Egypt."

It is indeed a bit of a tricky situation, as "Black Adam" appears to be staying more faithful to the comics here, though Diab's point is easy to understand. Much of this could depend on how everything turns out once "Black Adam" actually arrives in October.