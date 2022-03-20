Andrew Garfield Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Doesn't Really Need Any Oscars

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" hit digital platforms last Tuesday and it's still chugging along at the box office on its way to a juggernaut $2 billion haul. You can see it at home or in some theaters still, but one place where you won't see it much is at the 94th Academy Awards next weekend. Unlike "Black Panther," which received seven Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture a few years ago, "No Way Home" only scored a single nom in the Best Visual Effects category. Its only hope now is the new #OscarsFanFavorite category.

One of the Spider-Men in "No Way Home," Andrew Garfield, does have two other movies that are up for some additional awards this year. "Tick, Tick... Boom!" has earned Garfield a Best Actor nom and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" has earned his co-star, Jessica Chastain, a Best Actress nom, while those two films are also up for Best Editing and Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, respectively. So how does Garfield feel about "No Way Home" not getting any love in the Best Picture category while other movies that have been less well-received, such as "Don't Look Up," take up space among the ten nominees?

He seems to be taking it in stride. Speaking to The Telegraph (via ComicBook.com) the actor said of "No Way Home:"