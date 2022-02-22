The Oscars Will Skip Telecasting Some Of The Awards Live This Year

Love the Oscars? Hate the Oscars? Ignore the Oscars? If you're thinking about whether or not to dress up in your very fanciest duds to watch the 94th Academy Awards telecast this year, this news might help you with that decision. A number of the awards will not be televised, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As you may recall, this first happened back in 2018. A whole lot of industry people were upset by it, leading the Academy to drop the idea. That's absolutely understandable. If you've worked your entire life to get recognition like this, finding out that, if you'd done it a year before, you'd be on TV, you're probably going to be disappointed.

According to the report, the March 27, 2022 event will have eight of the awards given out in the hour before the live broadcast. Those awards include documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short, and sound. As a former makeup artist, this is disappointing. As someone who really values sound and music, it's even worse. The Academy declined comment on the article, but there is a letter from AMPAS President Dave Rubin, which was tweeted out by Eric Anderson from AwardsWatch. In the letter, it is explained that the eight awards will not be presented on the red carpet or as part of the pre-show. Rubin said:

"Instead, the in-person ceremony at the Dolby Theatre will begin one hour earlier to present eight awards categories before the live telecast starts. Those presentations will then be edited by our creative and production teams and will be folded seamlessly into the live televised show."