The Morning Watch: Inventing New Sounds For The Dune Score, Behind Black Widow's VFX & More

In this edition, see how legendary composer Hans Zimmer and his team crafted the pulse-pounding, Oscar-nominated score for "Dune." Plus, go behind-the-scenes of Marvel's superspy blockbuster "Black Widow" and feast your eyes on Industrial Light & Magic's efforts to bring the many dazzling visual effects to life. And finally, watch actor, writer, director, songwriter, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda reunite with Broadway actor (and Best Supporting Actress-frontrunner) Ariana DeBose as they reminisce about their very first meeting, their work on "Hamilton," and everything in between.