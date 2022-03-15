The Dune Part 2 Script Is Finished, Says Denis Villeneuve

Villeneuve's "Dune" ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, as it was virtually impossible to fit the wide breadth of Herbert's seminal novel within the ambit of a single film. "Dune: Part Two" is expected to delve deeper into Paul's visions, the beginnings of a full-fledged revolt against the Empire, and the role of the Fremen in Arrakis and the vast world of "Dune." Also, as revealed by Villeneuve himself, "Dune: Part Two" will also zero in on the ramifications of the power vacuum created by the fall of the great House Atreides, which, of course, also means "more Harkonnen stuff."

While it is too early to speculate whether Villeneuve will make a third "Dune" film, it is most likely that he will, considering the significance of Herbert's panoramic vision, which is integral to the continuation of Paul's story, climaxing in the narrative of his "Dune: Messiah." As Villeneuve and his team have already finished working on the "Dune: Part Two" script, one can hope that the sequel will be gearing towards filming fairly soon. One also has to consider the many challenges of adapting such a dense, complex tale, and the prospect of satiating long-time Herbert fans and those new to the franchise at the same time.

When asked how far along he is in terms of the making of "Dune: Part Two," Villeneuve confirmed that the script is finished, although it will "keep being a work in progress," as constant tweaks need to be made for the best possible outcome:

"The screenplay is finished mostly, but it's always a work in progress. It'll be a work in progress until final cut, but I will say it's solidified. I have a script in my hands. We are in prep right now."

The cast of "Dune" will be reprising their respective roles in "Dune: Part Two," and new inclusions have been made, with Florence Pugh set to play Princess Irulan. Austin Butler is currently in talks to play Feyd-Rautha, although the casting for the character has not been confirmed yet.

"Dune: Part Two" is expected to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.