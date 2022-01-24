Black Widow VFX Team Talks Creating Grounded Action, Practical Skydiving, And Handling Multiple Marvel Movies [Interview]

With a movie like "Black Widow" specifically ... are you going for a more naturalistic look or do you want to also have the superhero aspect of it where it stands out, it's extravagant, it's spectacle?

Baumann: You touch on probably one of... there's a balance in that. And I think probably, for Craig, Dave, and I, we would always lean towards a grounded, earthy aspect of real photography that we can integrate. Seamless CG, almost invisible effects is, I think, always our goal, which sometimes becomes a bit of a challenge when you are doing the superhero movie. How do you have the spectacle, but also the intimacy of those two, and I think this film, I really enjoyed the fact of how grounded it was, until you get to the third act where everything gets overblown and big. But I think because the first two acts were so grounded, we were able to maintain as much reality as one could for the floating fortress in the sky and the free fall. So I think for me overall, the grounded aspect is something I would lean towards as much as possible. And I think we were pretty successful in making this feel as photographic as possible.

Do you have a preference for what kind of look you're going for, whether it be naturalistic or more on the other side of the equation?

Hodgins: I think, from a practical standpoint, if you're doing something, if it's more grounded in reality, you know what you're going for, right? There's someone who's like, make it metal, make it canvas, or make it something. You know the goal and everyone buys into it and that there's a certain visual language and visual cues with that. And when you start doing other types of work, like more world-building and stuff, sometimes it's harder to make it... There's enough visual cues there that it's a struggle sometimes to make it work. Sometimes there'll be a certain color red, that's just hard to photograph and you start putting it in movies and people start... I spend so much time talking about a shade of red... Just weeks [laughs]. But yeah. If you ground it in reality and you can get a piece of plate in there and then people just buy it. It just feels better overall and you get the natural lighting and, I think Geoff touched on a little bit, even the skydiving stuff, even if it were completely replaced, we'll track the cameras, we'll track the skies. We will get that energy that you get that you can create, but it's a lot harder if you've got something that to match to. And a lot of times it's just the feel of it. It's hard to quantify, right? It's got the same energy as what was shot. And that's what we're trying to keep from the practical on those big sequences.

Hammack: Yeah. I'd say, for me, I much prefer grounded work. I think in some ways it's a bigger challenge because it's stuff that everyone has seen before. Like you've seen real-world metal, you've seen real-world streets, you know how people move, you know how vehicle physics really works. Even if you don't know the math behind it, you know when things look right and when things look wrong. And so being able to work within that scope of things that even the subtle misses, are a cue to the audience, is a big challenge, I think, and one I prefer. And to David's point, having real-world reference, is a huge benefit and it's part of the fun, right? You go find and study fireflies for a week, to make sure you get firefly shots right. And then in some ways, it becomes very satisfying because it does, when successful, become invisible.

Baumann: It also helps us when we're looking for direction from Cate, for example, because we have something real to look at. Once you get into the world that is somewhat fantastical, there is no real-world. So it's hard to look at, "What does this really look like?" Because you can't necessarily find that firefly reference. So, that's another great thing, I think, of shooting something that is grounded and is real. There's something that we can all look at and then agree upon of what it looks like. And do we want to match that or do we want to cheat? And so that's a nice thing that you can have in a grounded film, I think.