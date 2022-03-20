Adina Porter And Clark Backo Join LaKeith Stanfield In Apple TV+ Series The Changeling

According to Variety, Adina Porter and Clark Backo have joined the cast of "The Changeling." Best known for playing Lettie Mae Thornton in the hit HBO series "True Blood" and appearing in multiple seasons of "American Horror Story," Porter will play Apollo's mother, Lillian. As for Backo, the actress from Amazon rom-com "I Want You Back" and cult favorite series "Letterkenny" will play Emma, Apollo's wife and mother to their son.

Described as a "horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed," "The Changeling" follows antique bookseller and new father Apollo. While he is committed to being as involved as possible in his baby boy's life after his own father abandoned him, Apollo's wife Emma appears to be disconnected and uninterested in the child. After showing signs of postpartum depression, she and the child unexpectedly disappear. Determined, Apollo must embark on a journey through an enchanted Big Apple to find his family.

"Terra Nova" creator Kelly Marcel, who also has writing credits on "Saving Mr. Banks," "Cruella," and both Tom Hardy "Venom" movies, wrote the adaptation of this adult fairytale and will serve as the showrunner for the series. Following stints in the director's chair for Netflix's "Master of None" and HBO's "Insecure," Melina Matsoukas will direct "The Changeling" and executive produce under the De La Revolution Films banner.

Currently, there is no release date for "The Changeling" on Apple TV+. However, the story comes to the streamer after racking up a number of literary awards including the 2018 Locus Award, the 2018 British Fantasy Award, and the 2018 World Fantasy Award, plus coveted spots on the Time Magazine Top Novels of 2017 and the New York Times Book Reviews' 100 Notable Books of 2017 lists. Potentially with more cast announcements on the horizon and production imminent, we'll likely learn more about a premiere very soon.