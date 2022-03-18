Daily Podcast: A Possible Damon Lindelof Star Wars Movie, Amazon Buys MGM, And More

On the March 18, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a Damon Lindelof "Star Wars" movie, Amazon buying MGM, Samuel Jackson wants a "Star Wars" return, and Skydance Animation gets another Disney alum.

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.