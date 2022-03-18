Daily Podcast: A Possible Damon Lindelof Star Wars Movie, Amazon Buys MGM, And More
On the March 18, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a Damon Lindelof "Star Wars" movie, Amazon buying MGM, Samuel Jackson wants a "Star Wars" return, and Skydance Animation gets another Disney alum.
In The News:
- Ben (og Debopriyaa): Zootopia Filmmaker Rich Moore Just Inked A Major Deal With Skydance Animation
- What's the filmmaker line-up at Skydance Animation?
-
Their first animated feature, "Luck," will premiere on August 5, 2022, on Apple TV+,
-
Followed by "Spellbound," directed by Vicky Jensen ("Shrek," "Shark Tale") and features music by Alan Menken
-
Brad Bird Raygun
-
- What's the filmmaker line-up at Skydance Animation?
- Ben (og Jeremy): Amazon Has Officially Acquired MGM In An $8.5 Billion Deal
-
What does this mean for MGM's film library?
-
What does this mean for the future of the MGM brand?
-
- Peter (og Rafael): Samuel L. Jackson Really, Really Wants To Return As Mace Windu
-
Do we really need Mace Windu to survive?
-
- Peter (og BJ): Is Damon Lindelof Making A Star War?
-
What kind of Lindelof Star War would you want to see?
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.