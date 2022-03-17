Master Chief's Blank Slate Personality Was A Good Thing, Says Halo Showrunner

Whenever any creative team takes on the challenge of adapting a popular and well-known property, it tends to be a tricky balancing act between lovingly translating all the familiar elements that fans have come to expect ... and changing up certain aspects that simply wouldn't work in another medium. Those difficulties feel even more magnified when it comes to video game adaptations, which arguably require the most amount of finessing to account for that fact that there's, you know, a fundamental difference between gamers playing a first-person shooter and viewers watching a traditional narrative unfold in front of them on the big (or small!) screen.

By their own admission, that fact posed quite a challenge to the team behind "Halo," the new Paramount+ series that will finally attempt to give the Master Chief the live-action treatment that fans have clamored for ever since the early 2000s. But there's always been this one pesky, nagging little fly in the ointment that writers were going to have to address sooner or later: the fact that the Master Chief himself, ostensibly the main character of the entire franchise, is largely a blank slate for any gamer to project themselves onto. It should probably go without saying how that has a tendency to be a deal-breaker when it comes to getting viewers invested in a movie or series adaptation.

In a lengthy report by Variety, season 1 showrunner Steven Kane addressed this very issue. In his own words, "[The Master Chief is] everybody, right? He's you, he's me, he's a 6-year-old girl, he's a 15-year-old person in a different country. Whoever plays the game is him." Such universal appeal behind a faceless hero is an undeniable strength for any story, regardless of medium (see: Spider-Man), though the lack of a distinct personality still presented a hurdle to be overcome. As it turns out, the writers of "Halo" decided to solve this thorny problem almost paradoxically — by leaning into that quality as much as they could.