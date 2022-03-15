Why Cortana Looks So Different In The Halo Series

Every adaptation of a popular IP is inevitably going to have to make some changes from established lore when translating to a different medium. Those changes, in turn, are going to stir up no shortage of angst and vocal outcry among fans who could be generously referred to as "purists." That's just the way things are and have always been, for better or for worse (mostly for worse). The latest production to fall victim to this phenomenon — before any fans actually even saw the episodes that would explain the need for any such divergence in the first place, mind you — just so happens to be "Halo," the new Paramount+ streaming series based on the acclaimed video game franchise that's set to debut later this month. (You can check out my review of the first two episodes here.)

No, the brief but vocal backlash against the series has nothing to do with that bizarre marketing stunt involving drones from the other night. Instead, fans watched the full-length trailer for the series released a few months back and zeroed in on the fact that the game's artificial intelligence, Cortana, had been changed from her traditional all-blue appearance into something much less flashy and less, well, video-gamey. As a big fan of the games (up to "Halo 4," at least) and having spent far too many hours geeking out over all the supplemental franchise material in various novels, I guess I was expected to join everyone else up in arms over such an unforgivable, unnecessary change ... but, honestly, I couldn't care less.

As more reasonable fans may have anticipated, the creative team behind the series did actually have a reason for this. Whether the logic of that choice actually pans out or not is up to everyone's personal opinion, but it generally helps to actually watch the episodes in question before arriving at any final conclusions. Just my two cents! In any case, executive producer and 343 Industries video game developer Kiki Wolfkill is attempting to stave off the mini "controversy" before we have another mass internet campaign of angry fans on our hands. Check out her full comments below!