Halo Marketing Team Unleashes Drone Swarm On Terrified Austin Residents

I'm usually a sucker for viral marketing. For example, I spent more time than I should admit to on the viral "The Batman" site, rataalada.com, looking at all the Riddler's notes. I hiked up a mountain in Griffith Park to use the "Star Wars" app to see ships over the Hollywood sign years ago. It's usually fun, and it certainly gets people talking.

Sometimes though, the timing isn't really great. It depends on your opinion, of course, but Paramount+ just did some viral marketing for their upcoming series "Halo," and it freaked a lot of people out, according to THR (who pointed out a Reddit thread about it). Some people loved it, of course, and the idea is pretty cool.

Twitter user @dennishegstad posted some great pics of the viral marketing, which included 400 drones lighting up the sky over Austin, Texas, which is currently hosting the SXSW festival. The site says the drones created an image in the sky that was 300 feet tall and 600 feet wide and turned into a scannable QR code that gives you a link to the trailer for the series.