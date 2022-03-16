Nirvana's 'Something In The Way' Is A Streaming Hit Now Thanks To The Batman

Maybe this will help put a smile on the face of our favorite sadboi goth? On second thought, maybe not ... but that feels fitting, somehow.

Despite some typical examples of consternation among fans about an unexpected casting choice ("The 'Twilight' guy?" as most people, my own mom included, likely stated at one point or another), Matt Reeves' "The Batman" has certainly lived up to expectations and done exactly what you'd expect a "Batman" movie to do at the box office. The only doom and gloom to report here is the kind that comes from the relatable emo's own disturbed and traumatized headspace, brought to life so compellingly by Robert Pattinson. But at the very least, we have some fun news to report that might brighten the day of his version of Bruce Wayne — a tiny little bit, at the very least.

If you remember, the very first teaser footage we received from "The Batman" back in August of 2020 was set to Nirvana's "Something in the Way," as perfect a match between dark and grumpy comic book character and moody music as there could possibly be. For one thing, Reeves has talked previously about how his conception of Bruce Wayne was heavily inspired by singer Kurt Cobain in the first place. But as an added treat, the director went one step further and actually had Bruce listening to Nirvana while moping around a decrepit Wayne Manor in the film.

In a fun instance of how popular comic book movies can have a real-life effect among audiences, Variety reports that "Something in the Way," originally released in 1991, has received quite a boost from "The Batman." While the film has raked in the money in theaters worldwide, the Nirvana song has similarly climbed the rankings lists for both Spotify and Billboard.