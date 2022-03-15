Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Part 2 Trailer: The Apocalyptic Wasteland Returns ... With One Big Surprise

It's hard to believe that the second half of season 7 of "Fear the Walking Dead" is upon us, marking yet a new milestone for the successful spin-off series of the original "The Walking Dead." With the parent show continuing to thrive, ambling forward with no signs of stopping (well, almost no signs of stopping). It took until its eleventh season to finally begin to wind down, although even then we still received word recently of yet another spin-off in the works, this time revolving around fan-favorite Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and the rather less-beloved Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Through it all, the original spin-off series has continued to truck along at its own pace, as it's about to reach seven total seasons and will be gearing up for even more zombie goodness (and gore) to come. This newest trailer for part two of season 7 has it all: nuclear fallout, yellow-tinted shots of the remaining hellscape, headshots aplenty, and — you guessed it — zombies galore. If you thought things were bleak before, the newest batch of episodes set to release a little over a month from now certainly appears ready to test every viewer's capacity for misery porn to the breaking point. But hey, everyone knew exactly what they were getting into with a show titled "Fear the Walking Dead," right? It remains to be seen just how long audiences will stay interested in the post-apocalyptic zombie genre, but the ever-increasing roster of AMC shows aren't banking on their own ratings apocalypse taking place anytime soon. May we all have such confidence in life!

Check out the newest trailer below.