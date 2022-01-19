The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Trailer: The End Is Near-Ish

So far, a lot has happened in this last season, which has focused on survivor run-ins with the scattered enclaves within the fifty-thousand strong Commonwealth, as well as friction with the hostile survivors known as the Reapers.

In the teaser for Season 11 Part 2, there's a gauntlet of struggle for the show's principal characters. For starters, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) warns, "Darkness is heavy. Some of us carry more than others because we're strong enough to hold the weight." A flurry of quick-fire images highlight legacy character Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the latest mess the survivors have found themselves in, including Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) going back and forth with Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) looking about as happy as anyone would in a zombie wasteland.

The trailer further reveals a glimpse of the Governor of the Commonwealth, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), whose idea of a pre-Zed normal may not be what everyone wants. "Brick by brick, block by block," the icy blonde promises, "we're putting the world back together the way it was." As per usual, the show features threats coming from both the undead and the miserable mortals, as well as the requisite buckets of blood and nail-biting action.

The rest of the cast includes Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Lauren Ridloff, Callan MacAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, Jacob Young, and Margot Bingham.

"The Walking Dead" Season 11 Part 2 premieres on February 20, 2022 on AMC, but new episodes will be available one week earlier for AMC+ subscribers starting on February 13, 2022.