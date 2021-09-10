Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Trailer: The Apocalypse Was Bad Before The Nukes

If you grew up in the '90s and you had phenomenal taste in film soundtracks, you might have owned a scratched-up CD of "Batman & Robin: Music from and Inspired by the 'Batman & Robin' Motion Picture." Therein, just before Bone Thugs-n-Harmony insisted that you "Look Into My Eyes," The Smashing Pumpkins tapped into the caped crusader's goth angst with the banger track, "The End Is the Beginning Is the End," earning them a Grammy for brooding alongside Gotham's greatest defender. It's a good jam.

Now, on the heels of diminishing ratings at the end of its sixth season, "Fear The Walking Dead" teases a seventh season with the words "The end is only the beginning" sprayed onto a wasteland wall. And so it's apparent that showrunners Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert will keep this train rolling all night long. Check out the latest trailer below.