The Batman Easily Won The Box Office Again, But BTS Was The Weekend's Big Surprise

Maybe the most surprising thing looking over the numbers this weekend is just how well almost everything held well compared to last week. Overall, the top ten films this week took in $98.9 million compared to $163.4 million last weekend. However, when factoring in the drop for "The Batman," which accounts for more than $60 million of that, it's easy to see how everything else that was playing suffered very little. "Uncharted," for example, came in at number two with another $9.2 million, dropping just 16.7%. Its global total now stands at $301 million, which is damn good news for Sony and their possible new franchise.

Channing Tatum's "Dog" also continued to be a good boy, dropping just 12.6% in the number four spot with a $5.3 million take. It now stands at $54.1 million worldwide (more than 88% of which has come from domestic ticket sales) against a $15 million budget. That is downright excellent. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," meanwhile, collected another $4 million rounding out the top five just ahead of its VOD release, representing a drop of less than 10% in its 13th week. Similar holds can be seen all throughout this weekend's top 20.

If this signals anything, it's that other studios might have been a little bit too scared of "The Batman" as there very well may have been room for something else this weekend, and certainly next weekend. Maybe another mid-budget offering as a bit of counterprogramming to help put some more meat in seats. Hopefully, this is a lesson that can be learned in the future. Distributors can't completely cower every time a new superhero movie swings into theaters. Movie theaters need more than one big movie every few weeks to survive, and these numbers suggest there was room for the right film.

Looking ahead to this weekend we do get something new arriving in theaters in the form of Ti West's new flick "X," which hopes to rope in the arthouse horror crowd while Batman continues to cast the wide net.