Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer: Welcome To The Next Level

After collecting enough rings to earn the title of highest-grossing video game movie in North America in his 2020 film, Sonic the Hedgehog is back to kick some more Dr. Robotnik RoBUTTnik. But in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Ben Schwartz's little ball of super energy in an extremely handsome package has more to worry about than just Jim Carrey's mustachioed Eggman.

This time, a new player has entered the game in the form of Idris Elba as the powerful punch-packing Knuckles. Luckily, Sonic has some backup of his own when his new friend Tails (voiced by veteran voice actress and "Sonic" franchise staple Colleen O'Shaughnessey) joins the fray. It sounds like we're in for some serious tornado tag team action and we'll be right there as fists (or tails or robots or shiny gems) start flying.

After having to slow down due to the pandemic, Sonic is back to his signature pace as he speeds into theaters for his highly anticipated sequel. But ahead of the film's theatrical release next month (except in Russia), Paramount has released a new trailer.