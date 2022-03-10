Superhero Bits: An New Behind The Scenes Look At Aquaman 2, Moon Knight Posters & More

Dylan O'Brien on being frequently fan-cast as Nightwing: "I'm aware of it, I've seen a lot of it. I've not heard anything about it on the professional side, but it's cool that it made its way to me, to the point where I asked my manager 'Is this even an actual thing?'" 🦇👀 pic.twitter.com/tEFgrJiVuz

DC and Warner Bros. have been developing a "Nightwing" movie for a long time now, and one name that has repeatedly come up in terms of fan casting is that of Dylan O'Brien. The former "Teen Wolf" star has even been linked to the part in unconfirmed reports, leading to much speculation in recent months. Now, the actor has addressed all of this in a recent interview with Post Credit Pod, saying the following:

"I'm aware of it, I've seen a lot of it. I've not heard anything about it on the professional side, but it's cool that it made its way to me, to the point where I asked my manager, 'Is this even an actual thing?'"

Did that conversation with his manager actually go anywhere? TBD, but at the very least, this casting isn't at all ruled out at this point. O'Brien seems interested, and sometimes that's enough to get the ball rolling.