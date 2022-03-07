Superhero Bits: The Batman Blu-Ray Release Date May Have Surfaced, New Pics Of No Way Home's Spider-Men, & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Official pictures of the Spider-Men from "No Way Home."
-
Previous Catwoman stars rally around Zoe Kravitz.
-
"The Batman" Blu-ray release date may have already been revealed.
-
The CW's "Gotham Knights" TV show has cast its leads.
-
All that and more!
The Amazing Spider-Man #1 trailer
Marvel Comics has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming "The Amazing Spider-Man" #1. The classic Spidey title is getting a re-launch next month with a brand new #1 issue that is seemingly being released in the hopes of offering new readers a jumping-on point. Given the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the box office, the timing makes a great deal of sense. The new book teams writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita, Jr. with the first issue set to hit stands on April 6.
The CW's Gotham Knights TV show casts main characters, and it's surprising
The Arrowverse is looking to expand with a new show from the writers of "Batwoman" titled "Gotham Knights." When the show was first announced, it was assumed that this would revolve around members of the Bat-family such as Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin, much like the upcoming video game of the same name. Now, as Variety reports, we know that isn't seemingly going to be the case. Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara has been cast as the series leads, starring as Harper Row and Cullen Row, respectively. These are not, as many had guessed, marquee characters connected to Bruce Wayne, making for an interesting choice. Harper is said to be bisexual and Cullen is transgender, which is certainly of note. The outlet also provides a new plot synopsis, which reads as follows:
The one-hour drama takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.
With big-name characters off the table, it will be interesting to see if this show can generate enough juice to make the series work in the long run.
Someone made a snow globe of when Spider-Man dies in Infinity War
Have you ever wondered what it would look like to see Spider-Man die but in a snow globe? Well for the assured many of you out there, the Geeksmithing YouTube channel has answered that very question. In the above video, the channel crafts a snow globe (of all things) that captures the very moment in "Avengers: Infinity War" where Thanos dusts half of the universe, taking Spidey along with the billions. It is a heartbreaking moment contained in a very strange display piece but damned if it isn't unique. Check out the whole process and the end result for yourself above.
The Batman statue from Iron Studios
The fine folks at Iron Studios have revealed a brand new statue based on Robert Pattinson's title character in "The Batman." As the above image showcases, this is a bit of impressive work, capturing Battinson's likeness in 1/10 scale form. The statue is priced at $159.99 and is set to arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. Those interested in pre-ordering one can do so right now by clicking here.
Spider-Man: No Way Home suiting up featurette
The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" digital and Blu-ray releases are just around the corner, and Sony is started to push that in a big way. Case in point, they have released a brand new featurette that focuses on all three Spider-Men, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, suiting up alongside one another. We see all three of the actors discussing the big moment behind the scenes, along with some footage of them all getting back in the saddle. One imagines that a more robust version of this featurette will appear on the home video release but, for now, this is likely to put a smile on your face.
Former Catwoman stars rally around The Batman star Zoe Kravitz
it’s all so iconic if u ask me. #Catwoman pic.twitter.com/6jaFTmfCRJ— virgi SAW THE BATMAN (@kirbyskravitz) March 5, 2022
Recently, "The Batman" star Zoe Kravitz, who serves as our new Catwoman, posted an image of herself drinking milk like a cat on Instagram. This got the attention of a couple of other actresses who played the part in the past, including Michelle Pfeiffer, who played the part in "Batman Returns," as well as Halle Berry, who starred in the 2004 solo "Catwoman" movie. It seems that Kravitz was delighted by having the support of the former Selina Kyles, and it all makes for a nice moment as a new era of the Bat-verse begins.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness two-month countdown begins
A movie that has been years in the making is just around the corner, as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is finally set to hit theaters in two months. To celebrate the occasion, Marvel released the above brief teaser that officially begins the countdown to the much-anticipated MCU sequel. While we've seen an awful lot of Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange in the last handful of years, his one and only solo movie was released back in 2016, so it is certainly time to give him the spotlight once again. This time, it's Sam Raimi ("Spider-Man," "The Evil Dead") behind the camera, which makes things all the more interesting. Not to mention the multiverse of it all. The movie hits theaters on May 6, 2022.
Did The Batman Blu-ray release date already leak?
"The Batman" may have only arrived in theaters this past weekend, making a killing at the box office along the way, but we may already know when lovers of physical media can get their hands on the Blu-ray — or at least roughly when we can expect it on shelves. Retailer Zavvi has a listing up currently for the physical release that says the movie will arrive on June 13, 2022. Note that this is a retailer based in the U.K. and that Warner Bros. has yet to confirm that date. That said, with the movie expected to be on HBO Max in mid-April after the 45-day exclusive theatrical window is up, June doesn't seem like a bad bet. Something to keep an eye on.
New pics of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home
We heard you wanted pictures of Spider-Man?!? #SpiderManNoWayHome comes home on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12! https://t.co/kaMOLm7qbO pic.twitter.com/PhNWu0DFSU— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) March 5, 2022
Lastly, Sony has released several brand new photos (as seen in the above tweet) of all three Spider-Men in the climax of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," including Andrew Garfield and a solid solo shot of Tobey Maguire's Spidey, who we hadn't seen on screen since 2007 before this movie. It was a big moment that propelled the sequel to massive heights, now raking as one of the biggest movies in history. Now that the spoiler discussion window is open, it's nice that we can see some official images out in the wild.