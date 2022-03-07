Superhero Bits: The Batman Blu-Ray Release Date May Have Surfaced, New Pics Of No Way Home's Spider-Men, & More

The Arrowverse is looking to expand with a new show from the writers of "Batwoman" titled "Gotham Knights." When the show was first announced, it was assumed that this would revolve around members of the Bat-family such as Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin, much like the upcoming video game of the same name. Now, as Variety reports, we know that isn't seemingly going to be the case. Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara has been cast as the series leads, starring as Harper Row and Cullen Row, respectively. These are not, as many had guessed, marquee characters connected to Bruce Wayne, making for an interesting choice. Harper is said to be bisexual and Cullen is transgender, which is certainly of note. The outlet also provides a new plot synopsis, which reads as follows:

The one-hour drama takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

With big-name characters off the table, it will be interesting to see if this show can generate enough juice to make the series work in the long run.