Peaky Blinders Season 6 Has A Netflix Premiere Date

Over the last few years, "Peaky Blinders" has turned into a genuine phenomenon. Following the formidable Shelby crime family, based in Birmingham, England and set in between World War I and World War II, the series has inspired fiercely devoted fans across the globe who simply can't get enough of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), his brother Arthur (Paul Anderson), their sister Ada (Sophie Rundle), and the rest of the ensemble cast of characters scratching and clawing their way to the top of England's crime families.

Unfortunately, if you're relying on Netflix to watch the sixth and final season of "Peaky Blinders," you'll have to be patient. Netflix has now confirmed that all six episodes of the final season of "Peaky Blinders" will begin streaming on June 10, 2022, a couple of months after the finale airs in the U.K.

There's one last deal to be done. The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres June 10 pic.twitter.com/lDZJkCqiTk — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2022

Our friends in the U.K. have already been enjoying the first few episodes of "Peaky Blinders" season 6 these past few weeks on BBC One, premiering on February 27 with the third episode set to air this Sunday. The rest of us have been stuck in a sort of limbo, twiddling our thumbs until the season airs in its entirety and clears the path for Netflix to make season 6 available to stream all at once. If you'll allow me to be slightly hyperbolic for a second — fully aware that there are much more serious things going on in the world right now — it's felt like torture.

Traditionally, the wait time has amounted to around a month's delay or so between a season first airing on the BBC and subsequently arriving on Netflix worldwide. This time, however, fans are going to be in for a bit of a longer wait.