Peaky Blinders Season 6 Finally Sets A UK Premiere Date

No need to call a family meeting for this one. With anticipation reaching a fever pitch for any and all news regarding when the sixth season of "Peaky Blinders" will air, the BBC finally decided to show a little mercy towards the legions of fans for the hit British gangster series. Led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the Shelby gang's violent and seemingly never-ending quest for complete control over of Birmingham in the fraught period of time between the two World Wars has translated to just as much hype on this side of the pond. Unfortunately for those of us in this hemisphere, our wait will inevitably be prolonged just a bit longer. Traditionally, the rest of us only get "Peaky Blinders" on Netflix after its initial exclusive run on the BBC. Of course, that's nothing but good news for the U.K. Today, the BBC pulled out all the stops to make the release date reveal as grand and celebratory as possible — which is fitting, given that this will be the very last season of the show before their story continues on the big screen.

In a tweet from the official "Peaky Blinder" Twitter account earlier this morning, the BBC finally made good on weeks of teasing and revealed that U.K audiences can expect to see the hit series premiere on BBC One on February 27, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. The subsequent five episodes (six in total) will air every Sunday, leading up to the still-unannounced Netflix premiere for the rest of us. Nobody can accuse the marketing team for skimping on the big reveal, however. The premiere date was revealed thanks to a gigantic 42-foot high mural located in Birmingham, which another tweet by the official account shed some more light on.