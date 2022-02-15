Peaky Blinders Season 6 Finally Sets A UK Premiere Date
No need to call a family meeting for this one. With anticipation reaching a fever pitch for any and all news regarding when the sixth season of "Peaky Blinders" will air, the BBC finally decided to show a little mercy towards the legions of fans for the hit British gangster series. Led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the Shelby gang's violent and seemingly never-ending quest for complete control over of Birmingham in the fraught period of time between the two World Wars has translated to just as much hype on this side of the pond. Unfortunately for those of us in this hemisphere, our wait will inevitably be prolonged just a bit longer. Traditionally, the rest of us only get "Peaky Blinders" on Netflix after its initial exclusive run on the BBC. Of course, that's nothing but good news for the U.K. Today, the BBC pulled out all the stops to make the release date reveal as grand and celebratory as possible — which is fitting, given that this will be the very last season of the show before their story continues on the big screen.
In a tweet from the official "Peaky Blinder" Twitter account earlier this morning, the BBC finally made good on weeks of teasing and revealed that U.K audiences can expect to see the hit series premiere on BBC One on February 27, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. The subsequent five episodes (six in total) will air every Sunday, leading up to the still-unannounced Netflix premiere for the rest of us. Nobody can accuse the marketing team for skimping on the big reveal, however. The premiere date was revealed thanks to a gigantic 42-foot high mural located in Birmingham, which another tweet by the official account shed some more light on.
Where We Left Off in Peaky Blinders
The Shelbys are back in business. Watch the final series of #PeakyBlinders on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 27 February. pic.twitter.com/Sq9kC9YINd— Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) February 15, 2022
The time-lapse video shows the effort involved in capturing Cillian Murphy's distinctive and brooding mug with exquisite detail on the side of Digbeth's Old Crown pub in Birmingham, England. We're going to go out on a limb and say that the self-absorbed and self-satisfied Tommy Shelby himself would likely approve of such a ostentatious display.
Every season of "Peaky Blinders" has introduced a new big bad, with season 5 delivering possibly the Shelby's most sinister and formidable enemy yet. Sam Claflin's Oswald Mosley has not-so-subtly brought Nazi propaganda and fascistic rhetoric to the shores of England, finally establishing a line that even Tommy won't cross ... even if he publicly supported the villain in order to get closer to him and put himself in prime position to assassinate the dangerous man (who is actually based on a real historical figure). As covered in the shocking season 5 finale, that assassination attempt goes horribly wrong, leading to the death of Aidan Gillen's Aberama Gold and putting Tommy's entire enterprise completely on its heels. The haunting final shot depicted Tommy all alone in the aftermath of his failure, gun to his head as he continues to be plagued by visions of his dead wife, Grace (Annabelle Wallis).
The previously-released trailer for season 6 teased more of the dire stakes in the final season, contrasting the rising tide of Nazism with a threat even closer to home — Michael Gray (Finn Cole) and his wife Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy) seemingly plotting against the Shelby family. Sadly, the events of the story will unfold without co-star Helen McCrory, who portrayed the Shelby family matriarch Aunt Polly until her death last April. Series creator Steven Knight has promised a sweeping scope to the story as it finally wraps up on the small screen, ahead of the planned movie that may lead to years of more "Peaky Blinders" goodness.
Stay tuned for a precise "Peaky Blinders" premiere date on Netflix for the rest of us.