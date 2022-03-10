Chris Evans-Starring Romantic-Adventure Movie Ghosted Rounds Out Its Cast

Moh is coming off his breakout role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," making "Ghosted" his first major film since his controversial turn as martial arts icon Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino's movie. Meanwhile, Sedaris and Nelson recently popped up in "The Book of Boba Fett" and Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," respectively, with Donovan having previously worked with Fletcher on "Rocketman," on top of playing roles in the series "The Man in the High Castle" and the "MacGyver" reboot.

Of course, the thing that's most exciting about "Ghosted" (for now) is the reunion of "Knives Out" co-stars Evans and de Armas. The film was initially set to pair Evans opposite his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Scarlett Johansson before the latter exited due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced by the "No Time to Die" alum. Evans and de Armas will also co-star in the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Netflix assassin-thriller "The Gray Man" in 2022, which further reunites de Armas with her "Blade Runner 2049" cast-mate Ryan Gosling. It really is a small world in Hollywood, but hopefully "Ghosted" will tap into that crackling screen chemistry that Evans and de Armas brought to their roles as the begrudging allies Marta Cabrera and the sweater-adorned Ransom Thrombey in Rian Johnson's delightful murder-mystery "Knives Out."

In the meantime, de Armas will be back as soon as March 18, 2022, in "Deep Water," an erotic thriller about a couple (de Armas and Ben Affleck) who decide to spice up their marriage by playing some not-so-harmless mind games with one another. It's the first movie directed by "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal" filmmaker Adrian Lyne since 2002's "Unfaithful" and is based on a novel by "Strangers on a Train" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley" author Patricia Highsmith. Toss in an adapted script by Zach Helm ("Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium," "Stranger than Fiction") and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson, you just know things are going to get hot and messy, one way or another. Indeed, between that film, "Ghosted," and her role as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik's already much-buzzed-about "Blonde," de Armas is certainly keeping things interesting with her work.