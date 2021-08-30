Ghosted: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson Reunite For Apple's Romantic-Adventure Movie

The news of Evans and Johansson's casting for "Ghosted" comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, along with the added details that Dexter Fletcher ("Eddie the Eagle," the excellent Elton John biopic "Rocketman") will be handling directing duties from a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, of "Deadpool" and "Zombieland" fame. In another interesting development that implies an added level of creative interest on his part, apparently Evans will also produce the feature alongside both Reese and Wernick. According to the report, specific plot details are currently unknown but the film is envisioned to be "a high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of 'Romancing the Stone,'" the 1984 Robert Zemekis-directed film that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in one of the best, most romantic adventure films to grace the genre. Needless to say, invoking that specific movie (which apparently is becoming the trend with recent adventure flicks) is both an exciting and challenging comparison point for this film to live up to.

As for Evans and Johansson, many in specific fan circles picked up on a certain flavor of chemistry between Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff throughout their six movie appearances together starting with "The Avengers" in 2012 — albeit one that the filmmakers themselves didn't seem terribly interested in exploring with any real focus beyond the 2014 "Captain America" sequel, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." That tangible, on-screen dynamic between the two exists for good reason, as the two stars have also appeared together in other productions pre-MCU, 2004's "The Perfect Score" and 2007's "The Nanny Diaries," and there are even rumors that the two may also star in the upcoming "Little Shop of Horrors" remake.

Stay tuned to /Film for more updates on this film as they come in.