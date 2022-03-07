Deep Water Trailer: Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Play Mind Games And Murder

Looks like Hollywood has decided to stop holding Ana de Armas hostage (for the most part), with "Deep Water" finally making its Hulu debut on March 18, 2022. The yet-to-be-seen erotic thriller is best known for kickstarting the relationship of many memes, along with its long-lasting anticipation after multiple delays due to the pandemic and the Disney-Fox Merger. But now that we're a week out from seeing de Armas and Ben Affleck have murderous marital problems, the wait is very nearly over!

Taking its story from the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, "Deep Water" delves into the picture-perfect marriage of Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen, a married couple who have fallen out of love with one another and begin playing deadly mind games with a disastrous impact on everyone close to them. Director Adrian Lyne, the filmmaker behind "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal," makes his comeback with this erotic thriller, marking his first film since 2002's "Unfaithful." As for the script, it's a collaborative effort from Zach Helm ("Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium," "Stranger than Fiction") and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson. The film also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.

Given the talented team at work behind the scenes and the all-star cast before the camera, it's easy to understand the reason behind the hype. Now, nearly two years after its initially announced release date, we finally more than just a glimpse at the upcoming thriller. Last we saw was a brief teaser trailer hinting at the complicated relationship between husband and wife, with de Armas' Melinda introducing her mind games, whilst Affleck's Vic seemed entirely at her mercy. This time around, we see the danger they pose to one another — and everyone else in their vicinity.