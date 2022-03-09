For Samuel L Jackson, The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey 'Is A Dream Come True'

Why the long delay for "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey?" As Jackson explained at the show's premiere screening (via Variety), he was adamant that the book needed to be adapted as a series and not a movie:

"This was a project that's been eating me up for 10-12 years, and I've been chasing it and running it to different places trying to get it done. Fighting to keep it from being an hour and a half movie or two hours; you can't tell this story in that time. But to get here is amazing. They say 'Hollywood is a place of dreams,' and this is a dream come true."

It's hard to argue with Jackson's logic based on the sheer number of plot threads alluded to in the "Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" trailer alone. Holding out for a TV show instead of a film also meant that Jackson was able to recruit some top-notch talent for the project, including Oscar-nominated director Ramin Bahrani ("99 Homes," "The White Tiger") and Fishback, an up-and-comer who's already done excellent work on the HBO series "The Deuce," as well as the movies "Project Power" and "Judas and the Black Messiah." Joining the duo is a notable supporting cast led by Walton Goggins ("The Righteous Gemstones"), Damon Gupton ("Black Lightning"), and Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us"), among others.

Jackson is long overdue a non-honorary Oscar for his acting, but perhaps "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" will land him some recognition from awards bodies other than the Academy? We shall see when the show debuts on Apple TV+ on March 11, 2022.