The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey First Look: Samuel Jackson Stars In An Apple TV+ Series

Is that you, Mr. Glass? Samuel L. Jackson is back with a grey afro in the first-look images from "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," an Apple TV+ limited series based on Walter Mosley's novel of the same name. It's far from the first time Jackson has worked on the small screen (I'm old enough to remember when he played Jamal's dad on the original "Ghostwriter"), but it does give him his first major non-supporting role in the era of prestige TV.

Jackson stars in "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" as the eponymous character, a man in his early 90s who's been all by forgotten by the people in his life — himself included — when he's assigned a new caretaker in the form of an orphaned teenager named Robyn (Dominique Fishback). Deadline has confirmed the six-episode drama will debut with two episodes on March 11, 2022, with the remaining episodes dropping weekly (as is customary for Apple TV+ exclusives). Along with the photo of Mr. Grey sitting alone and looking glum in his cluttered home, a second image has dropped of Jackson and Fishback's characters sharing what appears to be an unexpectedly tender moment.